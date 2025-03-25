Manisha Koirala shares how to ‘navigate’ life

Actress Manisha Koirala expressed that navigating life with curiosity, resilience, and an open heart is essential.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself stylishly dressed posing in front of an ornate, silver-framed mirror. She is wearing a black suit with a slightly oversized blazer draped over her shoulders, paired with a crisp white button-up shirt and well-fitted black trousers.

She accessorized it with a bold red handbag and matching red heeled sandals. For her make-up, she chose to go subtle, with red lipstick complementing her accessories.

For the caption, she wrote: “Navigate life with curiosity, resilience, and an open heart.”

One of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time, the 54-year-old star made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

She tasted commercial successes in both Bollywood and Kollywood with films including Bombay, Agni Sakshi , Indian, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Kachche Dhaage, Mudhalvan, Company, 1942: A Love Story, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.. and Lajja.

In the next decade, she garnered praise for her performances in several unconventional and art-house films, such as the survival drama Escape From Taliban, Elektra and I Am.

It was in 2012, when the actress took a break from acting after being diagnosed with last stage ovarian cancer. She returned with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya in 2017.

She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar last year. The series is about the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Empire.

The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.