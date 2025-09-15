Neena Gupta shows how to flaunt the pallu in Gujarati style saree

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has once again reminded fans why she is considered one of the most graceful personalities in Indian cinema. Taking to Instagram, the 66-year-old actress shared a stunning photo of herself draped in a blue saree. But it wasn’t just the elegance of the attire that caught attention—it was her styling advice that made the post stand out.

Alongside the picture, Gupta wrote, “If you want to show your nice Pallu, you should wear it the Gujarati style.” Her caption instantly resonated with admirers, many of whom see her as a style icon who blends tradition with modernity. With her signature poise, Gupta demonstrated how the classic Gujarati drape remains timeless when it comes to showcasing a saree’s pallu.

Over the years, Neena Gupta has built a reputation not only as a powerhouse performer but also as someone unafraid to experiment with fashion. Whether she is dressed in traditional weaves or chic western silhouettes, Gupta carries every outfit with an ease that continues to inspire younger generations. Her Instagram, often filled with snapshots of her personal style, has become a go-to space for fashion and lifestyle inspiration.