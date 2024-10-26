Nimrat Kaur recalls how her father raised her like a son without any discrimination

Actress Nimrat Kaur recently spoke about the unveiling of her father, Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue in Sri Ganganagar, on what would have been his 72nd birthday. She fondly remembers how he raised her “like a son,” instilling values of strength, resilience, and independence without making any distinctions based on gender.

Reflecting on this special moment, Nimrat shared, “Creating a memorial in my father’s memory was a dream we all had as a family for a very long time and something I have personally been working on for the past year with help from civil authorities and the Army. This is where he was born, his ancestral village, so for us as a family, it means everything that our dream is finally coming true.” The ‘Airlift’ actress also reminisced about her cherished memories with her father, saying, “My father actually brought me up like a son. There was no discrimination in his mind; he truly believed I could do anything I set my mind to. Everything I have in terms of values, perseverance, diligence—those qualities are all thanks to him.” She added that her father taught her to be fearless and to never doubt her abilities.

“He was truly the hero of my life. Every father is to every little girl, but having lost him so early—I was just 11 when he passed away in very violent circumstances—his memories are all I have to hold on to. I make sure I keep him alive, not only within our family but also in society because his sacrifices for the nation should never fade away,” she further stated.

A statue honouring Major Bhupendra Singh, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, was unveiled today in his hometown of Sri Ganganagar. The public ceremony welcomed community members and dignitaries, with an invitation extended by Nimrat for all to pay tribute to the heroic soldier.

A source revealed that Major Singh was abducted by enemy forces on January 17, 1994, and tragically martyred six days later, on January 23. In recognition of his exceptional bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on March 13, 1994, coincidentally, Nimrat Kaur’s birthday.

On the professional front, Nimrat Kaur, who began her career as a model, is known for her work in films such as ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’, and ‘Dasvi’. She was last seen in the mystery thriller ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, which also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.