Not just a thread—Raksha Bandhan is a love language now

In a world of expanding relationships, we also redefine our traditions, and this is the case for Raksha Bandhan. Initially, simply a practice of a sister tying a thread for protection, Raksha Bandhan has matured into a more complex and emotional relationship. In effect, it’s more than just a thread, it is the love language of sending quirky gifts that must be delivered, doing things with our siblings to show appreciation, hugs over FaceTime, and sometimes, the silence of an agreed overwhelming feeling of love.

The playful exchange of tease in sibling rivalry or long distances of FaceTiming each other is special, and it reflects a varying depth of love beyond the act. No matter what relationship/matrix you fall in; the older protective sister or the pampered youngest sibling; Raksha Bandhan has become subtle and allowing for leaving strokes to paint every color of love.

“Raksha Bandhan is no longer just about a day of tying a thread. It’s an emotion, a vibe, a whole celebration of all the memories and quirks that only siblings have. At IVYN, we have seen amazing transition sisters walking into our store with Pinterest screenshots, requesting custom gift hampers, and shirt bundles for their brothers.’ And that’s what makes Rakhi 2025 so special.” Pooja Jain, Founder of IVYN

In a traditional context, Raksha Bandhan may have been about the sister tying a rakhi on her brother’s wrist, and him promising to protect her, however, if we are being real; our siblings protect us with more qualifications than that of a guard. Siblings everywhere before they are brothers protect our secrets, they protect our dreams, they protect our dignity from an embarrassing situation, and they even protect our right to the last slice of pizza.

“At DizzyDuck, we create for the sibling who wants to be remembered. Our Rakhi offerings are way past the traditional this year, we introduced athleisure fashion. But more than that, we’re seeing people become more comfortable with the weirdness of the bond. Brothers are writing complete letters and sending athleisure to their sisters. Rakhi is becoming intimate again not just with rituals, but creativity. It is handmade fun. It’s memories in a box.” Ipshita Das, Founder of DizzyDuck

The Emotional Cart: Where sentiment meets shopping

Rakhi has slowly become a love language translated through curated carts and well-wrapped intentions! Rakhi is no longer just celebrated between siblings who live under the same roof. People are celebrating long-distance Rakhi with virtual hugs, surprise deliveries, and video calls that last until midnight. And the roles are evolving too, sisters are giving equally thoughtful gifts to brothers, showing that this tradition isn’t just about protection but about partnership.

“At CITTA we’ve seen that siblings are picking self-care hampers and wellness kits not as gifts, but as caring gestures. What is so nice to see is that some younger brothers are selecting meaningful gifts and asking us which products their sisters will actually use, whether that is calming body washes or wellness bundles.” Akanksha Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of CITTA

As the world becomes increasingly digital, Raksha Bandhan takes us back to basics: there are some bonds that you just can’t replicate. It doesn’t matter if it’s an extravagant rakhi, a box of expensive chocolates, or just an old picture turned into a keychain, it is the thought that matters. Raksha Bandhan is your chance to say, “Hey, you still annoy me but without you, my life would be completely different!” This year, don’t hold back; be as crazy as you like. Get that ridiculous gift. Tie that rakhi with gusto. Roast your sibling with affection. Don’t forget to take that perfect Rakhi selfie, because if you didn’t capture it, did it really happen?