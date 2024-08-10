Polycystic ovarian syndrome: A teenager’s guide to taking control

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can start during adolescence, usually coinciding with the onset of puberty. Studies vary in estimating the prevalence of PCOS in teenagers, but it is generally believed to affect around 2% of girls in the age group of 15 -19 years. Symptoms of PCOS can arise as early as the first menstrual cycle, but diagnosing PCOS in teenagers can be challenging due to the similarity of its symptoms with those common in normal puberty, such as irregular periods and acne.



Parents should be vigilant for the following early symptoms of PCOS in young teens, as early detection and management of PCOS can significantly improve a young teen’s quality of life and reduce the risk of long-term complications such as type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular diseases. However, overdiagnosis can affect their quality of life and increase their anxiety to future fertility.

If any of these symptoms are observed, it is advisable to consult a doctor for further evaluation and possible diagnosis.

Symptoms

1. Irregular Menstrual Cycles: Periods that are infrequent, irregular, or absent (fewer than eight periods a year after more than two years of menstruation).

2. Severe Acne: Persistent or severe acne that does not respond well to standard treatments.

3. Excessive Hair Growth: Unwanted hair growth on the face, chest, back, or other areas is typically more common in men.

4. Sudden Weight Gain: Significant weight gain or difficulty losing weight, especially around the abdomen.

5. Scalp Hair Thinning: Thinning hair or hair loss from the scalp, resembling male-pattern baldness.

6. Darkening of the Skin: Dark patches of skin, particularly around the neck, groin, or under the breasts.

7. Skin Tags: Small, excess growths of skin, often in the armpits or neck area.

8. Mood Changes: Increased anxiety, depression, or other mood disorders can sometimes be associated with PCOS.

Early diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in teens is crucial for effective management and treatment. The primary objective of the treatment is to focus on the correction of menstrual irregularities by improving hormonal and metabolic status avoiding future comorbidities and improving the physical quality of life and mental health of an individual. Some steps parents can take to ensure early diagnosis:

1. Educate Themselves: Parents should learn about PCOS, its symptoms, and its potential impact on their teen’s health.

2. Monitor Symptoms: Be vigilant about common PCOS symptoms in teens, such as irregular menstrual cycles, excessive hair growth, acne, weight gain, and hair thinning.

3. Encourage Open Communication: Create a supportive environment where the teen feels comfortable discussing menstrual and other health concerns.

4. Regular Check-Ups: Schedule regular check-ups with a pediatrician or family doctor to monitor the teen’s overall health and menstrual cycle.

5. Consult a Specialist: If PCOS is suspected, consult a pediatric endocrinologist or a gynecologist specializing in adolescent health for a comprehensive evaluation.

6. Medical History: Provide the doctor with a detailed medical history, including family history of PCOS or other hormonal disorders.

7. Blood Tests and Ultrasound: Ensure the teen undergoes necessary diagnostic tests, such as blood tests to check hormone levels and an ultrasound to examine the ovaries.

8. Lifestyle and Diet: Encourage a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, which can help manage symptoms and improve overall health.

Teenagers with PCOS need a multi-faceted support system to manage their condition effectively. Parents can accomplish by:

Medical Support:

1. Regular Check-ups: Ensure consistent follow-ups with healthcare providers to monitor symptoms and treatments if necessary.

2. Medication Management: Help manage medications as prescribed, such as hormonal treatments, insulin-sensitizing drugs, or treatments for specific symptoms like acne.

Emotional and Psychological Support:

1. Open Communication: Maintain open, non-judgmental communication to help your teen express their feelings and concerns about PCOS.

2. Counseling: Consider professional counseling or therapy to help manage any anxiety, depression, or self-esteem issues that may arise.

3. Peer Support: Encourage participation in support groups or online communities where they can connect with other teens experiencing similar challenges.

Lifestyle and Dietary Support:

1. Healthy Eating: Promote a balanced diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Encourage reducing sugar and processed food intake.

2. Physical Activity: Encourage regular physical activity that your teen enjoys, whether it’s a sport, dance, or simply walking. Exercise helps manage weight and improves insulin sensitivity.

3. Education: Educate your teen about PCOS, helping them understand their condition and how lifestyle choices can impact their health.

(The writer is a lead consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)