Pragati Nagpal on Reimagining an Iconic Love Song with ‘Pehla Nasha 2.0’

Few songs have captured the essence of first love like “Pehla Nasha” from the 1992 film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. With its dreamy melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song became a timeless classic. Now, in a fresh reimagining, “Pehla Nasha 2.0” blends nostalgia with a contemporary touch, making it the perfect Valentine’s anthem for a new generation.

Sung by Armaan Malik and Pragati Nagpal, composed by Amaal Mallik, and penned by Rashmi Virag, the track brings a modern flavour while retaining the essence of the original. Released by Saregama, the song’s visually stunning music video features Abhay Verma and Pragati Nagpal, rekindling the magic of young romance.

To understand the journey of recreating this iconic love song, we spoke with Pragati Nagpal, who shared her thoughts on the process, collaborations, and the overwhelming response from audiences.

The Challenge of Recreating a Classic

“We truly believed in this song and poured our heart and soul into it,” says Pragati Nagpal. “At the same time, we felt a deep responsibility to do justice to the original, as it is an iconic musical and cinematic milestone.”

Striking the right balance between nostalgia and innovation was crucial for her. “While preserving the soul of Pehla Nasha, we infused it with contemporary elements, including a Sufiyana Qawwali touch that has deeply resonated with the audience,” she explains. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, proving that the song still tugs at heartstrings decades later.”

A Dream Collaboration

For Pragati, working with Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik was a career-defining experience. “I’ve been listening to Armaan’s voice since I was a kid, so collaborating with him on this song was a huge moment for me. This was my first duet, and I couldn’t have asked for a better start,” she shares.

She also praises Amaal Mallik’s composition. “Amaal has truly created magic with this version. The music sounds absolutely beautiful and surreal. The recording sessions were incredibly fun, as both Armaan and Amaal are supportive and collaborative,” she adds. “I genuinely enjoyed the process, and the love the audience has shown makes me so happy.”

On-Screen Chemistry with Abhay Verma

Shooting the music video alongside Abhay Verma was another highlight for Pragati. “Abhay is an absolute joy to work with. His humor kept the atmosphere light, making the set fun and relaxed,” she says. “We share a great bond, and I think that chemistry comes through—at least, that’s what the audience comments say!”

One of the most special moments on set was when Verma recreated Aamir Khan’s iconic leap from the original video. “It was surreal to witness, but he pulled it off with such confidence,” she explains. “He prepared so well, and it really shows in the final video. Working with him was an amazing experience.”

A Journey Fueled by Passion

Pragati’s musical journey began in her school years but took a serious turn during the lockdown. “I did riyaz for hours every day, explored new songs, and pushed myself as an artist. That phase helped me understand the intricacies of my voice,” she shares.

Encouraged by her parents, she started performing at smaller gigs before landing a breakthrough opportunity with Saregama. “From a small town in Chandigarh to Mumbai—this journey has been incredible, and I’m excited for everything that lies ahead,” she adds.

The Changing Music Landscape

As an emerging artist, Pragati believes this is a great time for independent musicians. “You have full creative control, but you also manage everything yourself—from content creation to marketing and distribution,” she explains. “Being with a label, on the other hand, means you have a dedicated team supporting your vision.”

Regardless of the path, she emphasizes that talent and passion always shine through. “If your work is good and you’re passionate, success will come—it’s just a matter of time,” she adds.

A New Touchstone for Love Songs

Being part of Pehla Nasha 2.0 is a dream come true for Pragati. “This song defines true love and romance. In a time where love is often reduced to digital swipes, Pehla Nasha 2.0 is a reminder that real, heartfelt connections still exist,” she says.

With audiences embracing the new version, she hopes it will become as special for future generations as the original was for the past. “The love we’ve received is overwhelming, and I feel incredibly grateful to be part of this journey,” she shares.

“It’s an experience I will cherish forever.”