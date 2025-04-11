Preity Zinta reflects on her emotional and long-awaited visit to the Golden Temple

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has shared a heartfelt post on social media, reflecting on her emotional and long-awaited visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The ‘Soldier’ actress revealed that she had tried to visit the sacred site multiple times over the past few years, but each time, something prevented her from making the trip. However, this time, she felt it was meant to be. In her heartfelt post, Preity also shared how she knelt in surrender, allowing her heart to open up in the serene and spiritual surroundings of the Golden Temple. She expressed immense gratitude to the temple management for maintaining a sparkling clean environment and for serving the delicious Kada Prasad.

The actress also posted a video capturing the peaceful and spiritual atmosphere of the temple, where Preity can be seen soaking in the serenity and beauty of the holy site. For the caption, the Veer Zaara actress wrote, “I attempted to go to the Golden Temple many times in the past few years but every time something happened and the plan got cancelled. This time was different. Baba ji summoned me & all roads opened up. It was on the auspicious day of Ram Navami that I had the good fortune of seeking his blessings at the Golden Temple.”

“I was exhausted after so much travel, no sleep & jet lag but the moment I entered the temple everything faded away & a deep sense of gratitude & belonging enveloped me. The collective energy & faith of everyone present was magical. My heart opened up as I knelt down in surrender & the world faded away. My heartfelt gratitude to the temple management for keeping the premises sparkling clean & for the delicious Kada Prasad. Dil Se thank you to all those people patiently waiting in line for greeting me with wonderful smiles & good wishes,” Preity added.

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is making her return to the silver screen with Lahore 1947, where she will star alongside Sunny Deol. The upcoming period action film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is produced by Aamir Khan. The film, set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947, also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.