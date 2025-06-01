Recalling Opal: The heart of Miss World 2025

I still remember the first time I met Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri for an exclusive interview for Hans India. She was confident, radiant, and yet so grounded. Long before she became Miss World 2025, she carried something more powerful than beauty: purpose.

Her story stayed with me. At just 16, Opal underwent surgery to remove two large benign breast tumours — one 8 centimeters, the other 10. It was a defining moment. She said, “I was waiting outside the operating room all alone. That’s when I realised I had to live my life on my own — and live it well.” That pain became her power. By the time she stepped onto the Miss World stage, Opal was already a force for change. Through Opal for Her, she brought breast cancer awareness into the spotlight.

Her podcast ‘Braveheart’ shared the voices of survivors and health leaders across Thailand.

Her partnership with Prima Jewellery led to the Daobrak collection — beautiful pieces that now fund screenings and treatments for women in need.

But what struck me most was her sincerity. During the pageant in India, she spoke about her stay in Telangana. “The kindness I received in Telangana was overwhelming,” she said. “The people, the culture, the warmth — it felt like home. It’s something I’ll always carry with me.”

When the crown was placed on her head, it wasn’t just a win for Thailand — it was a win for every woman who ever felt unseen. And in true Opal fashion, her message remains:

“You are not alone. In Thailand, we say cancer is afraid of happiness — so keep smiling, keep laughing, and keep living.”

Opal didn’t just wear the crown — she redefined what it means.