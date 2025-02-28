Roshni Kapoor: A celebrated name in Bollywood and beyond

Roshni Kapoor has cemented her place as a powerhouse in both the entertainment and fashion industries. Born in Srinagar on April 30, 1989, and raised in Punjab, she has carved a unique space for herself in Indian cinema. With a career spanning acting, brand endorsements, and social activism, Roshni’s journey is nothing short of inspiring.

Reflecting on her artistic journey, Roshni shares, “Acting has always been my passion, and I have worked tirelessly to make a mark in this industry. From my early days to now, it has been a learning experience that has shaped me into the person I am today.” She gained widespread recognition through hit songs like Mashooq Mere and Tu Rooh Me Samaya, which showcased her captivating screen presence and charisma.

Her Bollywood breakthrough came with The Rage - Over Injustice, where she starred alongside Adnan Khan. “This film was a turning point in my career. The fact that it was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival was an overwhelming and proud moment for me,” she says, highlighting her growing international appeal and versatility.

Beyond acting, Roshni has established herself as one of India’s leading brand endorsers. “Collaborating with brands is more than just lending my face to a product. It’s about believing in what I represent,” she explains. With over 500 prestigious brand collaborations, she has been the face of numerous national and international campaigns and has played a key role in over 60 product launches, inaugurations, and beauty pageants. She has also shared platforms with industry icons like Sudha Chandran, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, B-Praak, Milind Gunaji, Sahil Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Mugdha Godse, Ameesha Patel, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Apart from her entertainment career, Roshni is deeply committed to social activism. “Empowering women is a cause close to my heart. I believe in providing opportunities that can change lives, whether it’s through employment or creating better living conditions,” she states passionately. Her dedication to uplifting women has earned her widespread recognition.

Her hard work and talent have been acknowledged with numerous prestigious awards, including the Youth Icon Award in 2019, Cinema Aaj Tak Achiever Award 2020, Top Brand Endorser Award 2021, Dadasaheb Phalke Star India Award 2021, International Iconic Award 2021, Inspirational Indian Award 2021, and Lokmat Women Achievers of Mumbai Award 2022, presented by Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar. She has also received accolades such as the Midday India International Award 2022, Universal India Award 2023, Loads of Trends Achievement Award 2023, Gulf Achiever Award 2023 in Dubai, Luxury Lifestyle Icon of the Year Award 2023, and the Films Today Awards 2024, among others. “Every award is a reminder of the love and support I have received. It pushes me to work harder and dream bigger,” she reflects.

Looking ahead, Roshni has several exciting projects lined up. “The journey doesn’t stop here. I am always looking for roles that challenge me and push me beyond my limits. I want to bring something fresh and unique to my audience,” she shares. With her unwavering dedication and passion, Roshni Kapoor continues to break boundaries and redefine success, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in Bollywood and beyond.