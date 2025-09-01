Samyuktha Shanmughanathan’s bucket list shifts from material goals to giving back

Actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, who rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil, has revealed that she has moved past materialistic pursuits and is now focusing on more meaningful goals. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her bucket list, which includes personal fitness milestones and a strong desire to contribute to society.

“Guys! What do you have in your bucket list? For me, 1. It’s to lose those last five kgs—it’s been my goal forever. 2. Maybe learn to do a back flip. I learned cartwheel a couple of years back, loved it! 3. Ride a motorbike. 4. Give back to society in some way. I’m done with materialistic things. I feel like I have enough and more… feels weird to be content,” she wrote.

Her candid note has struck a chord with fans, who admire her openness and honesty. Just a day earlier, Samyuktha had reintroduced herself to her followers, reflecting on her journey from struggling during the pandemic to finding hope through Bigg Boss. She recalled losing everything familiar during Covid and rebuilding her life from scratch. Sharing her resilience, she said, “Five years now, couple of movie stints, lots of social media content & campaigns, and man! Life is good. More than what I would have asked for. I take fitness seriously because it powered me through my tough times. I’m socially awkward, I forget names, but I stick to 2-3 close friends. I do have a wild sense of humour, which I think I passed to my son too.” With her refreshing honesty, Samyuktha continues to inspire followers by embracing life’s imperfections while balancing motherhood, career, and personal aspirations.