Sneha Wagh says she couldn’t recognise herself in divine avatar

Talking about her experience of playing ChhathiMaiyya, Sneha said: “When I get into ChhathiMaiyya’s look, it feels like stepping into something divine. It’s like I’m embodying a blessing—it’s hard to put into words. The whole transformation takes about an hour and a half, and the first time I saw myself fully ready, I didn’t recognise myself!”

She added: “I even sent pictures to my mom, and she had the same reaction—it took her a moment to realise it was me. Seeing myself in that divine avatar felt like I was looking at someone completely different.”

Sneha also shared the effort behind achieving the look. “The process is tough but fun, especially since I love dressing up. The jewellery and accessories are so detailed—it’s not something you do every day, so it feels really special. The crown is the heaviest part, and at first, it was hard to handle. I have to take it off after every shot for some relief, but now I’ve gotten used to it.” “The long necklace and chunky bracelets are also quite heavy, but I’ve learned to enjoy the process.” The actress said that even though it can be physically demanding, playing such a powerful and divine character makes it all worth it. “Honestly, the excitement of dressing up outweighs the discomfort.” Sneha recently stepped into the shoes of Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play the role due to the latter’s pregnancy. “ChhathiMaiyya Ki Bitiya”, airing on Sun Neo, follows Vaishnavi, an orphan who draws strength and comfort from her unshakable faith in ChhathiMaiyya, who acts as a motherly figure in her life.