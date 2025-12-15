Sonali Bendre’s December reading list brings festive cheer for book lovers

ActressSonali Bendre has once again delighted her followers by sharing her December book recommendations, offering readers a cosy and thoughtful way to wrap up the year. Known for her deep love for literature, the actress unveiled her latest picks under the banner SBC Book(s) of the Month – December Edition, curating a festive trio that blends mystery, emotion, and magic.

This month, Sonali has selected three distinctive titles: Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie, We Do Not Part by Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang, and The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke. The actress described the selection as a holiday special, explaining that choosing just one book felt impossible during the festive season.

Sharing the announcement on social media, Sonali highlighted the unique appeal of each title. Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot’s Christmas promises a classic, snow-covered murder mystery featuring the iconic detective. Han Kang’s We Do Not Part is described as a haunting, dreamlike narrative that explores friendship, memory, and a lesser-known chapter of Korean history. Completing the list is Susanna Clarke’s The Wood at Midwinter, an illustrated winter tale filled with magical woods, mythical creatures, and a sense of wonder, from the acclaimed author of Piranesi.

Adding an interactive element, Sonali invited readers to participate in online textual discussions for each book. She encouraged her followers to read one, two, or all three titles and join the conversations, urging everyone to close the year on a “strong, story-filled note.”

Sonali Bendre, who frequently shares her reading journey online, has built a strong connection with book lovers through her recommendations. On the work front, she was recently seen co-hosting the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check with Munawar Faruqui, which concluded with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerging as winners. Her last film appearance was in Love You Hamesha (2022), co-starring Akshaye Khanna.