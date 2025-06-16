Special to be on set where women aren’t just in front of the camera: Kritika on Anusha Rizvi’s film

Special to be on set where women aren’t just in front of the camera: Kritika on Anusha Rizvi’s filmActress Kritika Kamra has wrapped up shooting for Anusha Rizvi’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled film in Delhi, and she’s calling the experience “pretty special” for all the right reasons. What sets this project apart, according to Kritika, is the strong presence of women both in front of and behind the camera.

Sharing her thoughts, Kritika said, “It’s pretty special to find yourself on a set where women aren’t just in front of the camera, but are leading from every corner—direction, production, costumes, and more. Working with Anusha Rizvi was truly a gift.”

The film brings together a talented female cast including Juhi Babbar and Shreya Dhanwanthary, along with several other seasoned women actors. Kritika, who has often collaborated with remarkable female talent throughout her career, emphasized the impact of such a dynamic environment.

“With this film, Anusha brings such a strong vision and creates a truly open space for collaboration. There’s a different kind of energy when powerful women come together—it’s nurturing, inspiring, and deeply enriching,” she added. “We weren’t just telling a story; we were sharing lived experiences, supporting each other, and lifting each other up.”

The film, extensively shot in Delhi, is now in post-production.

Apart from this project, Kritika will next be seen in the much-anticipated web series Matka King, starring Vijay Varma. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule (Sairat, Fandry), the series delves into the gritty world of 1960s Mumbai, tracing the rise of an enterprising cotton trader who creates a new gambling phenomenon called ‘Matka’.

Matka King also features Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav, and is written by Abhay Koranne and Manjule. The show is being produced under Roy Kapur Films by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani.