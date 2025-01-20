Study reveals significant changes in brain grey matter during pregnancy

A new study has uncovered remarkable changes in the brains of mothers during pregnancy, with 94% of the grey matter in the brain undergoing alterations. The research, conducted by a team from Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona (UAB), reveals that grey matter volume is reduced by almost 5% during pregnancy, particularly in areas associated with social cognition, and partially recovers in the postpartum period.

This study, published in the journal Nature Communications, is the first to use neuroimaging techniques to analyze the brains of pregnant women. The research included both pregnant women and non-pregnant mothers whose partners were pregnant, to differentiate biological changes from those caused by the experience of motherhood. The collaboration involved researchers from UAB, the Gregorio Maranon Health Research Institute, Hospital del Mar Research Institute, and several other prestigious international institutions.

The findings suggest that pregnancy brings about a dynamic trajectory in brain structure, which is closely tied to hormone fluctuations and the psychological well-being of mothers. Specifically, the study observed a reduction of up to 4.9% in grey matter volume during the first pregnancy, particularly in areas of the brain responsible for social cognition.

This reduction is followed by a partial recovery in the postpartum period.

Importantly, the research also identified a link between changes in brain grey matter and fluctuating estrogen levels throughout pregnancy. The study found that higher increases in estrogen during pregnancy and their subsequent decline after childbirth were associated with a greater reduction and later recovery of brain grey matter volume. This research sheds light on the complex changes that occur in the brain during pregnancy and suggests that these changes are not only biological but also influenced by hormonal shifts and emotional experiences tied to motherhood. The study adds to our understanding of how pregnancy can reshape the brain and its functions, offering new insights into maternal brain health.