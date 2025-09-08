Talent matters more than jsut surgery

Actress Gargi Kundu, who gained recognition through Jio Hotstar’s reality show Society, has spoken out about the struggles she faced while trying to establish herself in the entertainment industry. The actress revealed that she encountered repeated rejections, not because of her acting skills, but because of how she looked.

In a candid reflection, Gargi shared that she was even pressured to undergo cosmetic surgery to “fit” the industry’s beauty expectations. “I was directly told that if I got ‘proper surgery’ done, they would consider me for roles. It was heartbreaking because instead of focusing on my performance, they made me feel that I wasn’t ‘good enough’ to fit into their idea of beauty,” she said.

The actress admitted such remarks deeply affected her confidence at first.

“I wondered if my dreams were even valid, because every meeting would end with a comment on how I should change myself physically,” she revealed. However, with time, Gargi found her strength, realizing that persistence and skill matter more than external appearance.

She also stressed the importance of the film industry moving away from its rigid beauty standards. “Cinema should celebrate individuality. If every actor looks the same because of surgeries, where will originality and relatability go?” Gargi questioned.

Despite the setbacks, Gargi is determined to pursue her career on her own terms. “I won’t give up. I want to inspire others who face similar judgments to believe in themselves and not let anyone dictate how they should look,” she asserted.

Gargi first entered the spotlight with Society, a competitive reality show where 25 contestants battled in a tier-based format—Royals, Regulars, and Rags—for the title of Asli Baazigar. Now, she hopes her story will motivate others to stand firm against industry stereotypes.