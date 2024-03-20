Live
Just In
Tani Gautam couldn’t become CBI officer, but she’s Mrs International Global Beauty
Madhya Pradesh’s Tani Gautam has won the title of ‘Mrs International Global Beauty Pageant 2024’ held in Malaysia. Hailing from Jabalpur, Tani, who dreamt of becoming a CBI officer, was the single contestant from India, who participated in the pageant in which more than 30 countries have participated.
Tani also clinched the title for ‘Best National Costume’.
Tani, who is a homemaker and has a 10-year-old son, said: “My family has supported me a lot. I am feeling proud that I was a single contestant from India, who has represented the country and won the title. I am feeling on top of the world.”
“The contestants were very talented. There were many contestants from Mexico, Russia, Ukraine, Thailand etc. It was a very tough, challenging competition for me,” she added.
Tani, wants to inspire and aspire married women, saying that they can do whatever they want to do in their lives. “I will give them all the awareness to fulfil their dreams,” she added.