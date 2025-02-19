The link between summer and urinary tract infection in Women

As the summer sun blazes and temperatures soar, there’s an unexpected yet significant health concern that often goes unnoticed the rise in Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) cases. While most people associate summer with vacations, beach outings, and refreshing drinks, healthcare professionals often brace themselves for a seasonal uptick in UTI cases.

Let’s delve into why this happens and how you can protect yourself.

Why Do UTI Cases Spike in Summer?

1. Dehydration: One of the leading causes of increased UTIs during summer is dehydration. As the heat intensifies, the body loses more fluids through sweat, reducing the amount of urine produced. Since urination helps flush out bacteria from the urinary tract, less frequent urination creates a breeding ground for bacteria like Escherichia coli (E. coli), the primary culprit behind UTIs.

2. Increased Physical Activity: Summer invites people to indulge in outdoor activities like swimming, hiking, and sports.

While these are great for physical health, they can also introduce bacteria into the urinary tract.

Wearing damp swimsuits for prolonged periods conducive to bacterial growth.

3. Poor Hygiene Practices: With summer travel and outdoor activities, maintaining proper hygiene can sometimes take a backseat. Infrequent changing of clothes, improper wiping techniques, and insufficient handwashing can all contribute to the spread of bacteria.

4. Changes in Sexual Activity: Studies show that summer months often witness a rise in sexual activity, which is a known risk factor for UTIs, especially in women. Sexual intercourse can push bacteria into the urethra, increasing the likelihood of an infection.

Recognising the Symptoms

It’s crucial to recognise the early signs of a UTI to seek timely medical intervention. Common symptoms include:

• A strong, persistent urge to urinate

• A burning sensation while urinating

• Passing frequent, small amounts of urine

• Cloudy or strong-smelling urine

• Pelvic pain, especially in women

Preventive Measures

Preventing a summer UTI is entirely possible with a few proactive steps:

1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses to ensure you flush out toxins and bacteria from your system.

2. Maintain Proper Hygiene: Always wipe from front to back after using the restroom. Change out of wet swimsuits or sweaty clothes as soon as possible.

3. Urinate Regularly: Don’t hold your urine for long periods. Frequent urination helps clear bacteria from the urinary tract.

4. Choose Breathable Clothing: Opt for cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothes to prevent moisture buildup.

While summer brings plenty of joy and activity, it’s essential not to overlook your health. By staying hydrated, practicing good hygiene, and being mindful of your body’s signals, you can significantly reduce your risk of developing a UTI. If you notice any symptoms, don’t hesitate to consult a healthcare provider for proper diagnosis and treatment.

(The writer is a Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)