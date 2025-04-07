Young women more prone to social anxiety from smartphone use, study reveals

A new study presented at the European Psychiatric Association Congress 2025 in Madrid has found that young females are more vulnerable to social anxiety due to excessive smartphone use than other genders.

Led by Dr Csibi Sandor from the George Emil Palade University of Medicine in Romania, the research highlights a strong link between gender and problematic smartphone use, with young women showing a higher tendency toward psychological or behavioural dependence. “These results point to serious differences between genders, with females much more likely to suffer mental ill health at the hands of a smartphone,” said Dr Sandor.

The study, involving 400 young adults with an average age of 25.9 (including 293 women, 104 men, and 3 individuals of another gender), also showed that females are more affected by the fear of negative judgment online and spend more time using smartphones. Researchers pointed out the roles of social interactivity, emotional understanding, and perceived social support in the development of smartphone-related anxiety.

Co-author Neha Pirwani from Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary stressed the importance of gender-specific intervention strategies. “Our findings show that females may need more guidance and help in recognising and addressing problematic smartphone use,” she said.

EPA President Professor Geert Dom also voiced concern, noting that “nearly 100 per cent of Generation Z own smartphones,” and existing evidence links smartphone use to increased mental distress, self-harm, and suicidality in this demographic. He emphasised the urgent need for continued research and attention to mitigate the mental health risks posed by digital dependence among youth.