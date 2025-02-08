Live
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Zeenat Aman shells out styling tips to glam up this Valentine’s Day
With Valentine’s Day approaching soon, the OG diva Zeenat Aman came up with some helpful styling tips to glam up this V-Day. Indulging in a fun rapid-fire round, the ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ actress also revealed what it means for her to slay.
When asked, “What does slay mean to you?”, she said, “To slay is to look really good or do really well. I wore the most glorious sequinned gown to the mahurat of my film Shalimar. I was literally sewn into it to get that exquisite fitting. That dress got more attention than the film. So, I’d say I truly slayed that day.”
She was also posed with the question, “Have you ever been extra?”
To this, she replied, “Extra, I have been accused of that my entire life. I’ve been told - too much, too bold, too stylish, too opinionated. Here’s the truth, being boring just isn’t my style. So, never dim your lights, because someone else forgot their sunglasses.”
Zeenat Aman also revealed her plans for Valentine’s Day. She said that she would be taking herself on a date.
Her exciting IG clip was captioned, “My Darling Gen Zs, You know what it means to be young and bold. Guess what… I do too. Back in the day, my style flouted the norms of polite society. Some say it heralded a new era of fashion in India! I wouldn’t go so far. But I appreciate the sentiment.”
She further wrote, “My inbox is filled with fans from your generation asking me about my retro fits, favourite designers, go to accessories. Everyone wants to know my “secret”. The truth is I don’t have one. I just do that boring old thing - try to stay true to myself.”
The yesteryear actress has teamed up with Allen Solly to come up with an inspiring collection.
Zeenat Aman has always been the epitome of style and grace. Ever since she stepped into the entertainment industry, the stunner has been a massive inspiration for fashion mongers.