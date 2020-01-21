Exploring the feelings

Hyderabad-based ICONART Gallery presents 'Wheel of Emotions', Art Therapy Workshop on self-expression at Hyderabad Literary Festival 2020 by Lipika Rao on 24 to 26 January, 2020 at Vidyaranya High School in the city.

Lipika Rao a graduate from the Indian School of Business with a major in Marketing and Strategy and have a five-year corporate experience. And this turned her to art as a therapy (an art therapist).

She says, "Stress and work – life balance were issues that I dealt with in my corporate career. At this juncture, I turned to art as therapy. I became more aware of myself and it helped me become happier and productive in all spheres of life."

Being a daughter of an artist Dr Avani Rao Gandra, she has always been surrounded by art. She has been a curator at the ICONART gallery and have done workshops in the past that aimed at reviving the dying art forms of our country.

"Art has always been a way of life. Having seen the impact art as therapy can have on individuals, especially in a time where the emphasis on wellness and the importance of being aware of one's self is increasing, I decided to make a career transition and follow my true passion.

I have a diploma in facilitating art therapy and have been conducting workshops at the ICONART gallery since last year," shares Lipika.

Art therapy is a form of expressive therapy that uses the creative process of making art to improve a person's physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

"The creative process involved in expressing one's self artistically can help people resolve issues as well as develop and manage their behaviours and feelings, reduce stress, and improve self-esteem and awareness," adds Lipika.

At the HLF she will be conduction three art therapy workshops called 'Wheel of Emotions'. She says, "It is an exercise that helps an individual to express and release their inner emotions and release feelings by drawing and writing them out.

It helps put present emotions in perspective by seeing it in context of equal parts that make a full circle."