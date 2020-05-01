Give your home a fresh look this summer

Summer is here, and it's time to give your home a fresh, breezy makeover. Our top designers bring you ten vibrant, cheerful design ideas to make your home décor the talk of the town. Read on to get the inspiration you need to get started.



Go bohemian

The bohemian look is all about flowers and plants, colours that pack a punch, and an emphasis on patterns and textures. This unconventional artistic décor theme is all about fun accessorizing, just perfect for the summer.

Breezy and light

Pastel shades and breezy prints can lighten the look of your home for the warm weather that's coming up. Swap out dark coloured bed linen for whites and pastels, and team it up with a throw printed in leafy patterns for a garden-fresh look.

Flower power

You can never have too many flowers in your home. Amp up the flower power with lovely bunches of cut flowers from the garden, and use jute string to up cycle beer bottles into statement vases.

Cool down with plants

Indoor plants are nature's air conditioners. They help to keep temperatures down inside the home and keep the air fresh, clean and oxygenated. Try your hand at gardening this summer, and you might just discover that you have a green thumb.

Paint your furniture

Here's another summer DIY project that can lighten and brighten your home. Spray paint old chairs or tables white, and give them an instant makeover. We guarantee that your family will love the effect.