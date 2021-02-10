Kurti styling tips for tall girls

Be it a casual outfit or a beautiful dress for a special occasion, one always wants to look unique and trendy. But, sometimes finding the most suitable designs depending on our body type can be tedious. Kurtis are loved by every Indian girl, and because of the many styles gaining popularity sometimes one can get it wrong. Each design suits a particular body type and many times tall girls find it hard to pick the right kurti.

Anuj Mundra, Chairman & MD, Jaipurkurti.com shares a few tips and styles to help select a look:

Asymmetric kurta - Flaunt the hemline

To make a statement nothing can beat an asymmetric kurti. The amazing hemline gives it a modern touch. One can pair it with skinny denims or leggings for a casual outing in style.

Thigh length kurta - For a proportionate torso

Thigh length kurtis are a tall girl's best friend. They elevate your look by making the torso proportionate, which the short kurta fails to do. You can style them in different ways, some of the best are with skinny jeans, palazzo pants, a sharara, or even with a patiala shalwar.

Waste tie - An amazing styling accessory

When it comes to accessories, a tie around the waist can be perfect for beautiful day kurtis. These can be used to create a curve or flaunt your beautiful waste line. If you want to try something different then this is your go to style.

High slit kurta - Best for every occasion

If you are looking for a kurta that is a perfect fit for every occasion, it would be a high slit kurta. These are best to highlight your height as well as your long legs. Pair it with skin tight denims or trousers for a boost in confidence.

Jacket/shrug - A perfect styling partner

When it comes to being stylish, a jacket or a shrug are the best options. Choose some vibrant colours to create a perfect contrast.









