Richa Chadha opens up on why she turned producer

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who turned producer with her maiden production, 'Girls Will Be Girls' under her production house Pushing Buttons Studio, is trying to find the right balance between being an actor and a producer after having worn the hat of a producer at an early stage in an industry where artistes generally become producers towards the end of their run as actors.

Elaborating on the same, Richa spoke about why she turned producer. She said: "There was a need for certain kinds of movies and I wanted to make them. I would often sit with a number of people from the industry and discuss the excitement and passion of various ideas. Production was always there at the back of my mind, but I never could actively pursue it."

Donning the hat of a producer helped her realise her strength, "So maybe it wasn't a eureka moment for me but it helped me to be more confident about what was already building up with Pushing Buttons. Having the sense of not enough good roles around that were being pitched to female leads, I felt the willingness to do much more with the opportunity available", she further mentioned.

Talking about her inspiration, she said, "I have always admired Anushka Sharma for trying to do the same with her studio. I personally loved NH 10 and always wanted to make a thriller along those lines as well. Perhaps I should think of making something in that genre under Pushing Buttons soon."

Richa has wrapped the third instalment of the comedy buddy franchise, Fukrey. The film, which brings back the original star cast along with the director, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba on board, has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-owned Excel Entertainment. It is slated to release in 2023.