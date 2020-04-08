Stay healthy while working from home

Exercise is beneficial for everyone as it keeps your physical body in good health, which in turns keeps you mentally relaxed and stronger overall. It is important that everyone has a fitness routine that they follow on a regular basis. This is indicative of self-care which is reflective of our responsibility, and accountability towards our own well-being. Women who have especially been chosen to be the gender that multi-tasks need this more than anyone else. Before women can assume responsibility of others, they owe to themselves to be healthy, happy, feel safe and loved. Women manage so many things at once and even more so if they are working professionals.

It is recommended to spend a minimum of 30-45 minutes at least thrice a week to experience all the benefits of your physical practice. If you are working from home, then try to schedule practice sessions for shorter durations and more frequently. Find 10-15 minutes a few times throughout the day even if you are cannot manage to work out for a stretch of time all at once. Here are a few asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques that are simple and can be included in the course of your busy day.

Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation comprises of a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side. As Surya Namaskar represents the energy of the Sun, which is said to be contained in the right side of the body, the Surya Namaskar hence begins with the right leg. Repeat the same twelve steps to the left side to finish one complete cycle. Start with a minimum of 4-5 cycles and increase it gradually.

Start with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises. These consist of gentle rotation of neck, arms, wrists, hips, ankles to slowly warm up the joints. Walk around briskly, and stretch and mobilize your muscles. This will prepare your body for a practice, and keep you safe from practice-related injuries.

Step to perform the

Surya Namaskar

Pranam Asana (The Prayer Pose)

♥ Hastha Utanasana (Raised Arm Pose)

♥ Padahastasana (Standing Forward Bend)

♥ Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

♥ Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

♥ Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight Limbed Salutation)

♥ Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

♥ Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

♥ Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

♥ Padahastasana (Standing Forward Bend)

♥ Hastha Uthanasana

♥ Pranam Asana

Repeat the 12 steps to the other side to make one complete cycle

Anulom Vilom – Alternate nostril breathing Method

♥ Sit in a comfortable position of Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana.

♥ Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath.

♥ Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra)

Technique

Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.

Kapal Bhati

In Sanskrit, 'Kapal' means skull and 'bhati' means 'shining/illuminating'. Therefore, this Kapalbhati Pranayam is also known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique.

Method

♥ Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

♥ Straighten your back and close your eyes

♥ Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

♥ Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath

♥ You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it

♥ Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach

Swaas Dhyan Formation

♥ Sit in a comfortable posture (such as Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana)

♥ Place your palms on your knees facing up (Prapthi Mudra)

♥ Straighten your back and close your eyes

♥ The time you take to inhale and exhale should be in a ratio of 6:6, i.e., if you inhale in six counts, you need to exhale in six counts

♥ Focus on your breath entering and then leaving your nostrils as you inhale and exhale.

Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow. Gradually, keep shifting your awareness to your breathing until you reach a point where your complete focus is on your inhalation and exhalation with your mind almost completely devoid of thoughts.

Disha/direction: Face towards East Benefits

♥ Brings your mind to the present and makes you more aware

♥ Reduces stress

♥ You will experience calmness

♥ Clears your mind of unwanted thoughts

Yoga which is the union of the mind, body and spirit can bring more mindful awareness to your physical body during your day. Try to maintain a straight back and a healthy posture when you are sitting at your desk working. The practise of yoga has the potential to become a part of your life by simply paying attention to your breath. By observing the inhalation, retention and exhalation of your breath are some of the ways of doing this. In this way, you can incorporate the principles of Yoga into every each and every aspect of your life by engaging your mind along with the body.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master,lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)