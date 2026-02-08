BRS era over in Karimnagar, BJP will clinch Mayor’s post: Bandi

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win the Mayor’s seat of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation in the upcoming municipal elections, while predicting a major setback for the BRS.

Campaigning as part of the municipal election drive at Rajasthan Chowrasta, Loyola College and Butti Rajaram Colony in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay said the BRS era in the city had come to an end and the party would be limited to just four seats. He claimed that even if Congress and MIM contested together, they would not be able to cross 20 seats in the corporation.

The Union Minister warned that strict action would be taken against leaders involved in encroaching upon people’s lands in Karimnagar. He recalled that during the previous BRS regime, nine corporators involved in land grabbing were arrested and sent to jail, asserting that such practices would not be tolerated. Stating that the BJP had not been given an opportunity in this region so far, Bandi Sanjay appealed to voters to elect the party this time, assuring that he would personally take responsibility for Karimnagar’s development. He said special focus would be given to the development of merged villages under the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. He said Rs 132 crore had been sanctioned under the Amrit 2.0 scheme and promised that steps would be taken to ensure drinking water supply to every street within six months. He said new reservoirs would be constructed, sump houses built and pipelines laid using the funds.

Bandi Sanjay also targeted the AIMIM leadership, questioning party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on whether the abolition of Triple Talaq had benefitted Muslim women. He said the BJP had abolished Triple Talaq to provide security and dignity to Muslim women and asked whether Owaisi had ever raised issues related to their welfare.