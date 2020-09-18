Style tips every girl should know

Know your body type



Knowing your body type is the basic thing to know about yourself. Everything works around this, so this is one of the biggest fashion tips or advise that anyone can give you.

Wear the right bra

Wearing the right intimates is essential for both health and fashion. You need to know your size and when to wear what; basically, you need to know it all.

Invest in good lingerie

Sometimes it is nice to indulge and treat yourself to good lingerie.

Own classics – Trench, leather, denim jackets

Classics like these are timeless, and every girl needs them in her closet. They come in handy all through the year in one way or another.

Scarves – Come a long way in all seasons

Woolen, silk, satin, linen, blanket, etc. – you need it all. Some work wonders in winters, while some are for summer and the others are perfect for fall fashion.

Denim – Find your fit and save it for life

High-rise, low-rise, boot cut, boyfriend, baggy, etc. Knowing what suits your body type and size is life-saving. These are everyday essentials, and you can't go wrong with them.

Understand the colour wheel

It might seem a little unnecessary, but you will be more than glad you looked this up because it's a game changer and gives you a new perspective when matching up colours. Remember, there cannot be more than three colors in your outfit at one time.

Wash your clothes the right way

Don't mix whites with colors; don't put your bras in the washer; wash delicates in the low heat setting; sweaters need a different detergent – pay attention.

When in doubt, layer

Layer your outfit to camouflage any unflattering flab, add definition to amp up your look.