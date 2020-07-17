Taming mane in monsoon

Who doesn't like the onset of monsoon when we all get respite and this comes as a breather from the scorching heat of summer but at the same time, rainy season also brings a tale of skin and hair problems. During the current pandemic scare, situation has become like a double whammy.

Sticking to a regular hair and skincare regime becomes very important to avoid beauty hazards. This is the season when skin becomes susceptible to many skin disorders like skin allergies, rashes, oil secretion, choppy skin, sticky scalp, excessive dandruff, hair fall, dehydrated scalp, foot fungal and many others.

Beauty expert from Silverins Salon and makeovers shares easy to do quick fixes and beauty tips to help you resolve these concerns.

In monsoon many people face the problem of the smelly scalp and constant itching, this causes a lot of embarrassment. However, it's always advisable to see your dermatologist if the problem is acute and you can also show the condition to the skin expert. You must also start the treatment with cleansing and nourishing your scalp which is the first step towards the hair care regime.

l Using Neem oil is also very useful for itchy scalp. Mix a spoon of neem oil, rosemary oil mixed with tea tree oil and message.

l Paste of crushed neem is a very simple and effective recipe for hair.

l Treatment of fenugreek works well for all hair woes. Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, use the strained water for washing your hair.

Tame dandruff and prevent hair fall

l Oiling with warm oil is very useful in dislodging flakes and dandruff from the scalp.

l Bananas make a wonderful hair mask when blended with an egg, three teaspoons each of honey and milk, and five teaspoons of olive oil. Massage this mixture onto your hair and scalp and leave it on for half-hour before you shampoo it out.

l Oil up your scalp with a mask from two eggs and five teaspoons of olive oil and massage into your hair and scalp. Let it sit for a half-hour before washing it out.

l Try avocado mask; mix one mashed avocado with a teaspoon each of olive oil and honey, then apply it to your hair. Leave the mask on for at least 20 minutes and then wash it away.

l Coconut milk is very good in treating hair fall and providing nourishment to the scalp

Dry and frizzy hair

l Whip together half a cup of milk, honey and few drops of extra virgin olive oil to get rid of dry scalp and attain healthy, nourished, and glowing hair.

l Go for extra conditioning mask prepared with mayonnaise, follow up the process with hot towel cover and wash off with cold water to unleash silky hair.

Oily scalp

l Apply lemon juice on your scalp, leave it for 15 minutes and then wash it off to ensure an oil-free scalp. You can also mix lemon juice in aloe vera gel. Or simply use the mask of mint paste.

l Be careful while you buy hair products that replace moisture-based hair products with alcohol-based creams or gels.