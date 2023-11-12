Congress launches election campaign in Old City

Hyderabad: “The upcoming Assembly elections will mark the beginning of a new era for the Old City of Hyderabad, with the Congress party poised to win the Charminar seat,” declared Charminar candidate Mujeebullah Shareef who kicked off the election campaign in the presence of Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sameer Waliullah and other senior leaders.

In a resounding demonstration of strength, Congress candidate Mujeebullah Shareef embarked on a padayatra, traversing through Hussaini Alam, Jalal Kucha, Khurshid Jah ki Devdi, Jamia Nizamia, Mahboob Chowk, and Moosa Bowli. Along the way, Congress workers and leaders engaged with residents, visiting around 500 households and urging them to vote for the Congress party in the forthcoming elections.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with over 100 activists from the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) and other parties joining the Congress fold. Mahila Congress Hyderabad President, youth leader Aslam Shareef, Hyder, Aksar Wali Baig, Danish, Sultan Mirza, and other prominent leaders actively participated in the program.

Speaking to media persons, Mujeebullah Shareef emphasized the political and historical significance of the Charminar constituency. “The localities surrounding Charminar were once home to seven magnificent palaces built by Qutb Shahi rulers. These structures were demolished by Aurangzeb, leaving the area in ruins. Later, the Asaf Jahis resurrected the area with royal buildings, including the Khilwat and Chowmohalla palaces. Today, these sites serve as major tourist attractions, drawing visitors from around the globe. Unfortunately, due to the incompetence of MIM leaders, this historic area has become one of the most neglected places in the state,” he lamented. Mujeebullah Shareef elaborated on his extensive year-long survey to identify the specific problems afflicting each division of the Charminar constituency. “I have been engaging with residents, offering tailored solutions to their unique challenges. Additionally, the Congress’s six guarantees, including the provision of Rs 500 gas cylinders, will directly benefit the underprivileged residents of the Charminar constituency. I will intensify my campaign, striving to connect with every voter across the constituency,” he vowed.

He highlighted the widespread resentment against incumbent MIM MLAs. “Anti-incumbency sentiment has reached fever pitch, forcing MIM President

Asaduddin Owaisi to swap MLAs Mumtaz Khan and Ahmed Pasha Quadri from Yakutpura to Charminar in the last elections.