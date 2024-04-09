Live
Just In
Lingayat seer to contest against Prahlad Joshi from Dharwad
Fakir Dingaleshwara Mahaswami, a Lingayat pontiff from the Shirahatti Bhavaikyata Maha Sansthan, on Monday declared his candidacy as an Independent nominee for the Dharwad Parliamentary seat in Karnataka.
This announcement sets the stage for a compelling electoral battle between BJP's Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is seeking renomination from the seat for the fifth consecutive term, and the Lingayat seer.
This announcement sets the stage for a compelling electoral battle between BJP's Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is seeking renomination from the seat for the fifth consecutive term, and the Lingayat seer.
Speaking to reporters here, Dingaleshwar Swami said he is contesting the polls because the BJP is snubbing the Lingayats in Karnataka.
"The BJP has gone against social justice in the allotment of tickets," he said.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP's treatment of the Lingayat community, he said: “This is a war declared by the religious seers against selfish politicians.”
The Lingayat seer also emphasised his goal of defeating Union Minister Joshi, underscoring the grievances allegedly faced by people under Joshi's leadership.
The seer also claimed that Joshi's wielding of power has had detrimental effects, including the removal of Yediyurappa from the CM's post.
Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has urged the Lingayat community to rally behind Joshi.The Union Minister faces competition not only from the Lingayat pontiff, but also Vinod Asuti, the Congress candidate.