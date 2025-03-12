GTA 6 Release: Are Death Stranding 2 and Mafia’s Summer Launches Hinting at a Fall 2025 Debut?

With big games like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Mafia: The Old Country slated for summer 2025 releases, the gaming industry seems to be preparing for Grand Theft Auto VI. Developers appear eager to avoid conflict with Rockstar Games' blockbuster, which is scheduled for release in late 2025, based on the planned timing.

Mafia: The Old Country and Death Stranding 2 will be released this summer.

On June 26, 2025, Hideo Kojima's much awaited follow-up, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, will formally launch for the PlayStation 5. With Norman Reedus reprising his role as Sam Bridges and Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna playing new roles, the game has already created a lot of hype.

A summer 2025 release date has also been set for Mafia: The Old Country, the upcoming installment in the adored crime series. Despite the lack of information, gamers anticipate another rich, story-driven game in a traditional historical setting.

The topic of whether developers are purposefully avoiding a fall 2025 launch window to avoid GTA 6 is intriguingly brought up by the timing of these releases.

GTA 6 Will Arrive Soon Is the Sector Vigilant?

The enthusiasm surrounding Rockstar Games' formal announcement that Grand Theft Auto VI will launch in late 2025 is incredible. With more than 90 million views in a single day, the game's first trailer broke all previous records.

According to analysts, GTA 6 may sell up to 35 million copies throughout its first fiscal year, making it one of the most successful entertainment releases ever. It is therefore not surprising that other big companies are rearranging their plans in order to avoid taking on Rockstar's titanic production.

One of the Game Developers' Strategic Moves

This is not a novel pattern. Historically, because Grand Theft Auto dominates the industry's attention, game studios have avoided releasing their biggest titles around Rockstar's releases. According to the most recent change in the 2025 release schedule, creators are once again exercising caution and making sure their games receive attention before Grand Theft Auto 6 takes over the discussion.

Even fewer big titles will be released at the same time as September draws near. One item will probably dominate the gaming scene after GTA 6 is released: Rockstar's upcoming blockbuster.