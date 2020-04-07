GHMC sees lockdown as a great opportunity to speed up the pending works

Hyderabad: Even as the GHMC decided to speed up pending works including those of SRDP (Strategic Road Development Project), contractors are finding it difficult to rope in labourers.

According official sources, while the GHMC and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao have given green signal to speed up the works, finding labourers amidst lockdown has become a daunting task for the contractors.

On Sunday, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan along with GHMC officials inspected the ongoing works at various sites. He asked one of the contractors to hire maximum number of labourers for the project of Santosh Nagar flyover.

When the contractor informed him about the problem, he was asked to hire anyone even if it meant labourers from northern States like Bihar for completion of works.

On Monday, the first working day of the week, when The Hans India reporter visited the work sites, he could find only a few labourers.

It may be mentioned here that GHMC which had found the lockdown as an opportunity decided to speed up the pending works. Several constructions works were taken up in city.

Zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners, executive engineers and police officers were formed into teams to monitor the ongoing works.

On Sunday, GHMC Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan along with Charminar zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat, Riyasathnagar division corporator Mirza Saleem Baig, GHMC south zone superintendent engineer Dattupanth, Chief City Planner Devender Reddy, HMWSSB and other officials inspected majors projects including construction of flyover bridge in Santosh Nagar.

Local corporator Mirza Saleem Baig said that since lockdown the 3 pillars foundation works were completed and 5 pillars works were completed. The sewerage works which had been pending due to traffic were resumed and would be completed in 2 days, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the flyover begins from Bairamalguda to Phisalbanda with 36 piers crossing two junctions – Owaisi Hospital junction and Midhani junction. The estimated cost for the bridge is around Rs 63 crore.