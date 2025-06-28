1200 Engineering Graduates Step into the Future at CMRIT’s 22nd Graduation Day

Bengaluru CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) celebrated its 22nd Graduation Day with great pride and enthusiasm on 28th June 2025, honoring 1200 graduates from the Class of 2024–25 across various engineering disciplines. The ceremony was a tribute to the dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence demonstrated by the graduating students. Distinguished achievers, including academic toppers and athletes who have excelled at national and international levels, were also recognized for their outstanding contributions, underscoring CMRIT’s continued commitment to fostering holistic excellence.

The event commenced with a warm Welcome Address by Dr. Sanjay Jain, Principal of CMRIT, who highlighted the institute’s remarkable achievements over the past year. This was followed by the administration of the Graduation Oath to the graduates by the ProVost of CMR University, Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy.

Padma Shri Prashanth Prakash, Founder of Accel India and Co-founder of Unboxing BLR Foundation, delivered an inspiring address as the Chief Guest, motivating students to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations and develop their own startups using AI which can redefine the potential of various industries like agriculture, manufacturing, defence and IT. He inspired the students to dream of a Vikasit Bharat where everybody grows together.

Guest of Honour Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Former Member of the Rajya Sabha and Chairman of CMR Group of Institutions and CMR University, praised the graduates for their accomplishments and urged them to continue learning and growing in their respective fields. He also appreciated the efforts of the faculties who have worked hard to transform students into better citizens, who with their perseverance shall make the country a better place.

Devesh, a CSE graduate, shared his experience of starting a company under the guidance of the faculty. He also motivated his fellow classmates to dream big, assuring them that dreams never fade into oblivion. Nithin Kushalappa, an alumnus, was honoured with the Silver Jubilee Alumni Excellence Award 2025 for his book Dakshin. He is also the recipient of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2025. The ceremony was also attended by Jayadeep K.R. Reddy, Pro Chancellor of CMR University, Sri K.C. Jagantha Reddy, Secretary of the CMR Jnanadhara Trust, Dr. B. Narasimha Murthy, Vice Principal of CMRIT and Dr.Chitra,Dean - Academics and IQAC.