53 pc experience sleep disorders without a consistent bedtime routine: Survey

Bengaluru: Ahead of World Sleep Day, YouGov and Amazon Alexa conducted a survey across 10 Indian cities to analyze bedtime habits and their impact on sleep quality. The study reveals that 53% of respondents experience sleep-related issues when they do not follow a consistent bedtime routine. However, 54% of those who maintain a regular sleep routine report noticeable improvements in their sleep quality.

Key Findings from the Survey

Bedtime Routines and Sleep Quality: 52% of surveyed individuals have established a consistent bedtime routine, with 86% starting their pre-sleep rituals after 8 PM. Of these, 53% prefer to begin their routine post-10:30 PM.

Common Pre-Sleep Activities: Popular nighttime habits include watching video content (63%), staying connected with family and friends (59%), listening to podcasts, music, or audiobooks (58%), and scrolling through social media (57%).

Role of Voice Assistants: One in two respondents (52%) use voice assistants like Alexa to manage their sleep routines. Adoption is higher among individuals aged 35-45 compared to those aged 25-34.

Technology in Sleep Routines: 45% use voice assistants for playing sleep-related audio content, 23% for setting reminders and alarms, and 22% for managing smart home devices like lights, curtains, and ACs.

Growing Interest in Wellness Activities

The survey highlights a rising interest in incorporating wellness activities into bedtime routines. While only 27% currently engage in meditation or journaling, more than 50% expressed interest in adding wellness habits like meditation, journaling, light exercises, and skincare routines.

Additionally, 34% of respondents are interested in having a relaxing beverage or snack before bedtime, up from the 21% who currently do so. Other preferred activities include avoiding phone usage, engaging in brain games or puzzles, and unwinding with music or podcasts.

Interestingly, 11% of respondents prefer "doing nothing" before bedtime rather than following a structured sleep routine. This survey highlights how bedtime habits impact sleep quality and underscores the growing role of voice assistants in supporting healthier sleep routines.