Live
- Muthoot Finance shares declines over 7 pc amid RBI’s draft LTV guidelines
- Pak's Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Defence Minister Singh demands in J&K
- 1.3 million Afghan nationals deported from Pakistan since November
- NSE becomes India's largest unlisted firm with over 1 lakh shareholders
- Two mobile snatchers nabbed in Delhi; one came out of Tihar jail a day ago
- DRDO develops indigenous seawater desalination tech
- TIDC scouts look for qualities in athlete beyond field of play, says top cyclist and coach Maxwell Trevor
- Rajasthan CM receives fifth death threat in 15 months
- BBMP launches climate action clubs in city schools to build green leaders
- BEML gets nod for manufacturing unit in MP
60% of Finance certification candidates are working professionals driven by career transition and salary growth: Study
A survey by Zell Education reveals that 60% of individuals pursuing finance certifications are mid-career working professionals, underscoring a shift in upskilling motivations.
A survey by Zell Education reveals that 60% of individuals pursuing finance certifications are mid-career working professionals, underscoring a shift in upskilling motivations. The study highlights that career transitions and salary growth are the primary drivers behind this trend, with programs like ACCA, CFA, and CPA seeing the highest demand. Nearly 45% of certified professionals report tangible career advancements within a year, despite challenges like time constraints and limited employer support. The findings also point to growing interest in emerging fields such as ESG investing and fintech.
Today’s finance professionals are not just looking to move up the ladder—they're looking to pivot into high-growth areas like ESG investing and fintech. This study confirms a shift in mindset from job security to skill-based agility", said Pratham Barot, CEO & Founder, Zell Education.