  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

60% of Finance certification candidates are working professionals driven by career transition and salary growth: Study

60% of Finance certification candidates are working professionals driven by career transition and salary growth: Study
x
Highlights

A survey by Zell Education reveals that 60% of individuals pursuing finance certifications are mid-career working professionals, underscoring a shift in upskilling motivations.

A survey by Zell Education reveals that 60% of individuals pursuing finance certifications are mid-career working professionals, underscoring a shift in upskilling motivations. The study highlights that career transitions and salary growth are the primary drivers behind this trend, with programs like ACCA, CFA, and CPA seeing the highest demand. Nearly 45% of certified professionals report tangible career advancements within a year, despite challenges like time constraints and limited employer support. The findings also point to growing interest in emerging fields such as ESG investing and fintech.

Today’s finance professionals are not just looking to move up the ladder—they're looking to pivot into high-growth areas like ESG investing and fintech. This study confirms a shift in mindset from job security to skill-based agility", said Pratham Barot, CEO & Founder, Zell Education.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick