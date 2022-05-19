85.63% Students Qualified Karnataka SSLC Exams

Minister for elementary and secondary education B C Nagesh revealed that 85.63 percent which is about 7,30,881 of the 8,53,436 pupils who took the SSLC exams passed. It include 86.34 percent (3,52,752) boys and 92.44 percent (3,68,579) girls. He noted that owing to student-friendly evaluation, this is the maximum pass percentage in ten years.

He also stated that, whereas there used to be 20% difficult questions, this year only 10% were difficult. Grace marks have promoted a total of 40,061 students: 35,931 students for one subject, 3,940 students for two courses, and 190 students for three subjects.

First language received one to ten grace marks, while second, third, and core subjects received one to eight grace marks. According to him, 72.42 percent of students passed the regular tests held in 2019-20.

Students from 5,717 government schools, 87.84 percent of students from 3,416 aided schools, and 92.29 percent of students from 6,202 unaided schools qualified this year. 91.32 percent of rural students (4,28,385) and 86.64 percent of urban students (2,92,946) passed the exam. 87.65 percent of Kannada medium students (4,03,361) and 92.88 percent of English medium students (292526) completed, reported The News Indian Express.

1,462 government schools, 467 aided schools, and 1991 unaided institutions received perfect scores. Zero percent results were achieved by two government schools, three aided schools, and 15 unaided schools.

Meanwhile, since May 20 to 30, students can apply online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in for scanned copies of answer scripts, and from May 24 to June 6, they can apply for revaluation and recounting. Supplementary examinations will take place from June 27 to July 4, and students can enrol from May 20 to May 30.