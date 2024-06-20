96.48% qualify in TG PECET 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TG PECET) 2024 results were declared on Wednesday by the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

Out of 1,705 candidates, 96.48 per cent qualified in the test that was conducted for admissions to BPEd and DPEd programmes for the academic year 2024-25. As for the BPEd programme, 1,198 candidates appeared in the entrance test and 1,156 qualified, while 507 students appeared for the DPEd entrance exam and 489 qualified. As many as 1,360 seats in 17 BPEd and 300 seats in three DPEd colleges are available in the State, said a senior officer, TGCHE.