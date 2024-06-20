  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

96.48% qualify in TG PECET 2024

96.48% qualify in TG PECET 2024
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TG PECET) 2024 results were declared on Wednesday by the Telangana Council of Higher...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TG PECET) 2024 results were declared on Wednesday by the Telangana Council of Higher Education.

Out of 1,705 candidates, 96.48 per cent qualified in the test that was conducted for admissions to BPEd and DPEd programmes for the academic year 2024-25. As for the BPEd programme, 1,198 candidates appeared in the entrance test and 1,156 qualified, while 507 students appeared for the DPEd entrance exam and 489 qualified. As many as 1,360 seats in 17 BPEd and 300 seats in three DPEd colleges are available in the State, said a senior officer, TGCHE.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X