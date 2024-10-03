Live
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Navratri 2024 Ghatasthapana: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Puja Samagri, and Significance
- Lobera hunts 10th win against Kerala Blasters
- India tour: Southee quits Kiwi captaincy
- Nagal crashes out of Shanghai Masters
- With Australia, you can’t afford to make mistakes: Mandhana
- ISSF Junior World Championship: India clinches five more gold medals
- Sri Lanka cricketer Praveen Jayawickrama banned and suspended by ICC for breaching anti-corruption code
- Bumrah regains top spot in Test rankings
- Chandrababu to Visit Delhi on October 7, to meet PM Modi and Union Ministers
Just In
ACCA program for accounts and finance students
Students pursuing their BBA and B.Com , will now have an opportunity to earn global ACCA accreditation
Zell Education, India’s leading finance and accounts Ed-tech platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sangam University's Faculty of Management to introduce the globally recognized Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) program to its accounts and finance students.
The MoU was signed by Anant Bengani, the Co-Founder & Director of Zell Education and Prof. (Dr.) Karunesh Saxena, Vice Chancellor of Sangam University.
This partnership is designed to provide students enrolled in Sangam University's B.Com and BBA programs with the opportunity to pursue ACCA certification alongside their undergraduate degrees. With 9 exemptions out of 13 ACCA papers, students will progress through the program by studying one ACCA paper per semester starting from their third semester, following a pre-learning phase during the first and second semesters. This structure allows them to simultaneously earn a globally recognized accounting qualification while completing their university coursework.