ACCA program for accounts and finance students

Zell Education, India’s leading finance and accounts Ed-tech platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Sangam University's Faculty of Management to introduce the globally recognized Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) program to its accounts and finance students.

The MoU was signed by Anant Bengani, the Co-Founder & Director of Zell Education and Prof. (Dr.) Karunesh Saxena, Vice Chancellor of Sangam University.

This partnership is designed to provide students enrolled in Sangam University's B.Com and BBA programs with the opportunity to pursue ACCA certification alongside their undergraduate degrees. With 9 exemptions out of 13 ACCA papers, students will progress through the program by studying one ACCA paper per semester starting from their third semester, following a pre-learning phase during the first and second semesters. This structure allows them to simultaneously earn a globally recognized accounting qualification while completing their university coursework.