AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with SMSIMSR to jointly work in healthcare education

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India's first free medical college, Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR), to jointly work for undergraduate and postgraduate education in healthcare.

M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, and Madhusudan Sai, founder of SMSIMSR, signed the MoU to jointly work for undergraduate and postgraduate education in healthcare here.

According to a statement, both AIIMS and SMSIMSR will strive to promote and promulgate modules of teaching methodology, to work on and facilitate projects of national importance in healthcare services with a special focus on primary healthcare, preventive health and telemedicine to give combined impetus and augment research and innovation, and to promote and enhance scientific and academic collaboration, training, and interaction in healthcare services and medical education.

Srinivas said: "The collaboration between the two institutions will transform good doctors into extraordinary healers. Spirituality and compassion are keys to flourishing in any field."

Madhusudan Sai stressed that "competence and compassion are two watchwords that are needed in healthcare. There is a huge need for infusing values into healthcare, especially values like compassion, service, sacrifice, respect for colleagues, and respect for the patients who come to the hospital".

On March 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated SMSIMSR, a totally-free medical college built at a cost of Rs 400 crore at Muddenahalli, Karnataka.