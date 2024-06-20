  • Menu
Amid NEET fiasco, UGC-NET cancelled

New Delhi: Even as the controversy over NEET threatens to reach a boiling point, the National Testing Agency on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET exam just a day after it was held.

Over 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which was held for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.

