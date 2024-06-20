Live
- MLA Uma distributes school kits to students
- S. Korea seizes cargo ship on suspicion of violating UN sanctions on N. Korea
- US: Two dead in plane crash in Alaska
- BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab
- All eligible farmers will be covered in 15 days, says Majhi
- Sensex trades flat after opening in green
- Fall in wealth exodus amid robust GDP growth
- Air pollution claimed 8.1mn lives in 2021
- ‘Confident of return to power in Maharashtra’
- Surama files nomination for Odisha Assembly Speaker
Just In
Amid NEET fiasco, UGC-NET cancelled
Highlights
New Delhi: Even as the controversy over NEET threatens to reach a boiling point, the National Testing Agency on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET exam...
New Delhi: Even as the controversy over NEET threatens to reach a boiling point, the National Testing Agency on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET exam just a day after it was held.
Over 9 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, which was held for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges and to determine eligibility for junior research fellowships.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS