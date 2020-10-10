AP EAMCET 2020 Results LIVE Updates: EAMCET Results Out At sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET 2020 Results Live updates: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 results will be announced on Saturday at 10 am.
AP EAMCET 2020 Results Live updates: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 results will be announced on Saturday at 10 am. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will hold a press conference at 10.00 am today in R&B building,1st floor, Vijayawada to announce the results.
Live Updates
- 10 Oct 2020 5:21 AM GMT
75 percentage weightage marks are given for Eamcet marks and 25 percent for intermediate marks for allotment of ranks, said Minister Suresh.
- 10 Oct 2020 5:21 AM GMT
Vavilapalli Sainath of Visakhapatnam district got the top rank in Engineering stream and G Chaitanya Sindhu of Tenali Guntur district secured top rank Medicine and agriculture in the AP EAMCET ranks announced by education minister A Suresh on Saturday.
A total of 156953 candidates attended engineering stream and 133066 qualified the test with pass percentage of 84.78.
A total of 75 858 candidates attended the Medicine and agriculture stream and 69616 candidates qualified with passpercentage of 91.77.
- 10 Oct 2020 5:12 AM GMT
We don't have medicine here, traditionally since its called EAMCET we have continued it as such: Education minister Adimulapu Suresh
- 10 Oct 2020 5:11 AM GMT
91.77% qualify for AP EAMCET Agriculture stream
- 10 Oct 2020 5:11 AM GMT
Test centres were changed for around 15,000 based on their request at their respective places: Ravindra
- 10 Oct 2020 5:11 AM GMT
84.78% qualify for AP EAMCET Engineering stream
- 10 Oct 2020 5:10 AM GMT
78 students appeared for AP EAMCET re-examination
We have received 97 applications for re-examination, every application was positively scrutinized out which 78 students have taken the examinations: Ravindra.
- 10 Oct 2020 5:09 AM GMT
AP EAMCET results declared
The much awaited results of the AP EAMCET exam have been announced on Saturday i.e., October 10 by the education minister Adimulapu Suresh.
- 10 Oct 2020 5:08 AM GMT
AP EAMCET Results: Three Steps To Check Result On The Official Website
To check AP EAMCET result 2020 on the official website:
1. Go to sche.ap.gov.in and click on AP EAMCET 2020.
2. Click on the result link and enter your login credentials.
3. Submit and download result.
Apart from the official website, different private portals may also host the AP EAMCET results 2020. Candidates, however, are advised to check result on the official website.