AP inter exams commenced with strict surveillance

The Intermediate public examinations in Andhra Pradesh have officially begun, taking place from 9 am to 12 pm. On the inaugural day, first-year students will sit for their second language paper. A total of 1,500 examination centres have been established across the state to accommodate an impressive 10.58 lakh candidates.

To maintain the integrity of the examination process, CCTV cameras have been installed at all centres, with live feeds connected to the offices of senior officials. In a bid to uphold strict examination protocols, these centres have been declared no-mobile zones. The Inter Board has permitted the Chief Superintendent to possess a keypad phone solely for official communications.

Officials have implemented a stringent minute rule; students will not be allowed entry if they are even a moment late. Furthermore, electronic devices are prohibited, and all candidates are required to adhere strictly to these regulations.

In a show of support, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended his best wishes to all students as exams commenced. Through a message on Twitter, he encouraged them to focus and trust in their abilities. Minister Nara Lokesh also conveyed his good wishes to the intermediate students, reinforcing the commitment to academic excellence in the state.