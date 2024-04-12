AP Intermediate results announced, girls outperform boys, check results here

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination were declared on Friday by the Intermediate Education Council, with Saurabh Gaur, the Secretary of the council, briefing the details on the results.

The students are advised to visit official websites https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in/, results.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.apcfss.in bie.ap.gov.in to access the results.

It was revealed that the pass percentage in the first year of Inter was 67 percent, whereas in the second year it was at 78 percent. Among the districts, Krishna district stood at the top position, followed by Guntur in second place and NTR district in third place.

The results also showed that girls outperformed boys in the Inter exams. A total of 9,99,698 students appeared for the examination, with the evaluation of answer sheets being completed on April 4.

The success of the students from Krishna district highlights the hard work and dedication put in by both students and teachers.