APBRAGCET - 2025 results announced

Minister Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy announced the results of the Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukal Entrance Examination (APBRAGCET - 2025) on Friday morning. Organised by the Social Welfare Department, the examinations were held for admissions to Class V and Intermediate levels.

In the Class V entrance examinations, Kadavala Sumati from Kurnool district secured the top rank, followed by Viyyapu Sarath from Anakapalle in second place. Boya Vidya, also from Kurnool district, achieved the third rank.

For the Intermediate entrance examinations, Raghupathi Geethika from Visakhapatnam district attained the first rank. Two students from Kurnool district, Ipuru Suhruti and Pinjari Hasina, secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

During the results announcement, Minister Veeranjaneyaswamy noted the increasing trust in Gurukul schools among the populace. He revealed plans by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to expand seat availability in Gurukuls and emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing facilities for students. Improvements include the implementation of a mechanised system and the provision of cosmetic kits.

Additionally, the Minister stated intentions to introduce career counselling for students, aiding them in laying a solid foundation for their futures.

