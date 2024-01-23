Applications for SPOs invited

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have invited applications for enrollment as Special Police Officers (SPOs) on a temporary basis from ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary forces, and retired police personnel of Telangana. A total of 150 vacancies for SPOs will be filled during the enrollment drive.

According to the notification, candidates should be in possession of residential proof in Telangana, including an Aadhar Card, Voter ID, and driving licence, and their age should be below 58 years as of February 1, 2024, for ex-servicemen and ex-paramilitary.

Retired police personnel who have retired from service within two years are eligible to apply, and the upper age limit is 61 years.

An honorarium of Rs 26,000 will be paid, and they are not entitled for leave. The deadline to submit applications is 5 pm on January 27.

The candidate must have the following documents: discharge book / discharge certificate / retirement order, Aadhar card and PAN card, technical trade proficiency certificate if applicable, valid driving licence (LMV / HMV only) for driver candidates, and three passport-sized photographs.

All interested candidates should apply in person at the SPOs Office, CAR Headquarters, Petlaburj, Hyderabad, as phone calls will not be accepted.