Applications invited for online training in software courses

Hyderabad: The National Skill Academy, Hyderabad is inviting online applications from across the state for its Government of India certified software engineering courses online training. Those with qualifications of 10+2, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG can boost their skills in the latest software technologies with these courses.

Applicants can choose from a variety of courses including: Data Science, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Ethical Hacking, Artificial Intelligence, Python, Mission learning, Business Analytics, DevOps, Full Stack Development, Project Management, Block Chain, Deep Learning, SaaS, Selenium, Salesforce, Java, Oracle, VB, GST, Software Engineering, Software Development, Web Design etc. Online training is given through e-learning, and after the training, exams are conducted and a government approved certificate is awarded. These courses have durations ranging from two months to a year.

A special aspect of the programme is the financial assistance available to a wide range of applicants. Individuals from diverse backgrounds such as SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority communities, persons with disabilities (PH), women candidates, as well as ex-Servicemen and their children are entitled to a 80% fee reduction through the Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Programme. Upon successfully completing the course, participants will receive a Government of India Certificate, recognising their expertise in the subject.

The website for online application is https://www.nationalskillacademy.in/ .

For details, contact 9505800050, 9505800047. The last date for applying is September 30.