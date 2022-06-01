Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

From the childhood of students both parents and teachers should focus on developing their creativity and skills. Skill development should be a part and parcel of the education system. Education should be imparted in such a way that it is just not to get a job but it should make them live on their own. For this they should be exposed to skill development in their field of interest. Students should have exposure to technology right from school days.

Dr A Hemalatha, Lady secretary, Govt Junior lecturers' Association, Chittoor district

In the changing times, only academic degrees were proved to be of no use in securing jobs or livelihood. Unless the present day youth possess some skills, it would be difficult for them to get employed. Governments have been giving a big push to skill development programmes which students have to grab for their betterment. By learning some skills along with their educational degrees students can be in a better position when they leave the campuses.

O Naga Suresh, Jr Lecturer in English, Tirupati

The government should start technical education and skill development courses from SSC level to improve the skills of the students. Internship is also necessary for the students studying ITI, Polytechnic, IIIT, B.Tech, Intermediate and degree courses to get practical knowledge. The students who have practical knowledge and skills will get better jobs. Students should avail the facility provided by the AP Skill Development Corporation to improve skills. It is the responsibility of the students to work hard to acquire skills so that he or she can be job-ready.

Nerella Madhava Rao, Senior Citizen, Guntur city

We have to make collective efforts for the skill development of the students and to add practical training in the educational curriculum. One year internship should be made compulsory to all students for skill development and educational institutions are to be attached to industries. A detailed study to be made on adding the skill development subject and practical training in the education curriculum which will be very helpful to the students. The government should take help from big institutions like National Skill Development Corporation and Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to impart training and provide skill development to the students so that they can learn technical education too while pursuing their academic education.

K Sridhar, Training and Placements officer, Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada

In addition to the regular curriculum, students should focus on special skills like communication skills, life skills and programming skills to secure top placements. Training in emerging technologies would help students fetch highly-paid jobs. Based on their stream and interest, students should try to get trained in Python, AWS, CCNA, Microchip, digital marketing as they add value to their academic life. Such training courses will yield desirable results to attain career goals. We suggest all the engineering and professional course students to gain hands-on experience in one or two emerging areas so that they get placed in multinational companies. Coding is another emerging domain that aspirants can get trained into as it would also aid in gaining employment in the current competitive scenario.

B Prasad, Dean, Training and Placements, Vignan's Institute of Information and Technology, Visakhapatnam