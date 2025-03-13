Bangalore University and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Collaborate to Launch Industry-Focused Certification Courses

Bangalore : In a landmark initiative, Bangalore University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to offer joint certification courses aimed at preparing students to meet the demands of the modern job market. This collaboration, the first of its kind, underscores a shared commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

The courses, which will focus on key disciplines such as finance, accounts, corporate governance, statutory compliances, and human resources, are designed to equip students with practical knowledge and job-ready skills. Bangalore-based educational firm, M/s First Place, has been appointed as the official learning partner for this initiative.

The signing ceremony, held at Bangalore University, was graced by prominent leaders including Prof. Dr. Jayakar, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, Sri CS Sheik Latheef, Hon'ble Registrar of the university, and Sri Sougata Roy Choudhary, Executive Director of CII, along with other dignitaries. Their presence and support made the event a grand success, symbolizing the importance of this partnership.

This collaboration marks a historic step forward in redefining education to address industry needs and fostering a new generation of skilled professionals.

For further information, please contact: Sri. Chandrasekar SNV, Mob: +91 99860 10748 or [email protected]