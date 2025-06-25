CBSE approves biannual class 10 board exams from 2026; Second exam optional

Starting from the 2026-27 academic year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s recommendation to reduce the high-stakes pressure of a single exam attempt.

Announced on June 25, 2025, CBSE’s new policy mandates that all students appear for the first exam in mid-February. Students who pass this attempt may opt for a second, optional exam in May to improve scores in up to three academic subjects—specifically, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and two language papers.

“This initiative provides students with a 60% opportunity to improve their performance, focusing on key academic subjects,” said CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh. Results for the first exam will be released in April, while improvement exam results will be declared in June.

Controller of Examinations Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj clarified that the second exam is not available to students who skip or fail in three or more subjects during the first exam. These students will be marked as ‘Essential Repeat’ and can only appear in the next academic year. However, students failing in one or two subjects will be placed in the ‘Compartment’ category and allowed to appear in the second session.

From 2026-27, compartment exams will be merged with the improvement exam schedule in June—eliminating the separate July session. Students will still receive three chances to clear compartment status: first in June, the second with the next year’s main board exam, and the third with the following year’s improvement schedule.

Additionally, students who passed using a replacement subject can attempt the failed subject again during the second exam, if it is required for future academic or career pathways.

CBSE officials emphasized that this policy aims to promote serious participation in the first exam while also providing structured flexibility for academic growth.