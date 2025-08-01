CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Soon – Check Date, Websites & How to Download

The CBSE Class 10 supplementary exams were held from July 15 to 22, 2025. Results are likely to be announced in the first week of August, based on past trends.

Where to Check:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Steps to Download Result:

Go to the official site. Click on “CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025.” Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, DOB. View and download your marksheet.

Marksheet Includes:

Name, roll number

Subject-wise marks (theory + practical)

Total marks, grade

Pass/Fail status

Minimum pass marks: 33% per subject.

Other Ways to Check:

DigiLocker (issued documents)

SMS: CBSE10 to 7738299899

IVRS: Call 24300699 (with area code)

After Result:

Passed: Eligible for higher studies; final result will reflect updated marks.

Not Passed: May need to repeat the subject/year—contact your school for guidance.