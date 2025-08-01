  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Soon – Check Date, Websites & How to Download

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Soon – Check Date, Websites & How to Download
x

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Soon – Check Date, Websites & How to Download

Highlights

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 is likely to be released in the first week of August. Know the steps to check, websites, mark sheet details, and what to do next.

The CBSE Class 10 supplementary exams were held from July 15 to 22, 2025. Results are likely to be announced in the first week of August, based on past trends.

Where to Check:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

Steps to Download Result:

  1. Go to the official site.
  2. Click on “CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025.”
  3. Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, DOB.
  4. View and download your marksheet.

Marksheet Includes:

  • Name, roll number
  • Subject-wise marks (theory + practical)
  • Total marks, grade
  • Pass/Fail status

Minimum pass marks: 33% per subject.

Other Ways to Check:

  • DigiLocker (issued documents)
  • SMS: CBSE10 to 7738299899
  • IVRS: Call 24300699 (with area code)

After Result:

Passed: Eligible for higher studies; final result will reflect updated marks.

Not Passed: May need to repeat the subject/year—contact your school for guidance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick