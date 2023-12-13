Live
- Dr PC Rath takes over as CSI President
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 13 December, 2023
- Rajnath to review parade at Dundigal IAFstation on Dec 17
- SHE Teams nabs 117 for crimes against women
- Indian Navy band concert in the city tomorrow
- Guntur: Enumeration of damaged crops begins
- TSRTC turns ‘travel as you like’ transporter for women
- On spot payment of challans by traffic police irks commuters
- Special counters at RPO Secunderabad for Haj-2024
Just In
CBSE exams from Feb 15
Highlights
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination...
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15. The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams on April 2. "While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS