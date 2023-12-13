  • Menu
CBSE exams from Feb 15

CBSE exams from Feb 15
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination...

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15. The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams on April 2. "While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

